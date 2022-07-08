Rainhill extremist who had bomb-making instructions jailed
- Published
An extremist who possessed instructions on how to make bombs and prepare acts of terrorism has been jailed.
Counter-terror police were alerted to Scott Mason's "racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic views" in October 2021.
Mason, 36, of Rainhill in Merseyside, was found with a document relating to a copy of the Anarchist Cookbook, as well as extreme pornographic images.
He admitted possessing information useful to a terrorist and was jailed at Manchester Crown Court for three years.
The charge related to him having an electronic copy of the banned Anarchist Cookbook on his phone.
Mason also admitted possession of extreme pornography.
His "extreme right-wing" views were alerted to counter-terror police after an incident surrounding reports of a domestic assault in 2021.
A banned push-dagger was also found during a search of Mason's Elgin Court home.
He admitted owning the weapon in January and was jailed by magistrates for three months.
Mason admitted the two other charges in April and was sentenced on Thursday.
Det Supt William Chatterton, of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said the sentencing of Mason "reaffirms our commitment to making sure those who pose a risk to our society will be pursued and prosecuted".