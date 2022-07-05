Michael Moogan: Most wanted fugitive flown back to UK after arrest
- Published
One of Britain's most wanted men has been returned to the country charged with his alleged role in an international drugs trafficking plot.
Michael Moogan had been on the run for eight years before his arrest in Dubai.
The 36-year-old, of Croxteth, Liverpool, was flown back to the UK on Monday.
He appeared before magistrates in Manchester earlier accused of conspiring to traffic cocaine in 2013. He is due to go on trial on 9 August.
Moogan, who featured as part of a most wanted fugitives campaign, was arrested in Dubai as part of a joint operation between the National Crime Agency (NCA), Dubai Police and Interpol in Abu Dhabi.
He is alleged to have gone on the run in October 2013 after a raid on a Rotterdam cafe, suspected of being used as a front for meetings between drug traffickers and cartels and "central to an alleged plot to bring hundreds of kilos of cocaine into the UK every week".
Working with the Dutch National Crime Squad, the NCA became aware of information that allegedly linked Moogan and two other British men to the Cafe de Ketel - a business not open to the public that could only be entered via a security system.
Moogan is set to go on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of conspiring to traffic cocaine between 31 March and 29 October 2013.
"We are extremely grateful to partners for their assistance in ensuring the suspect was traced and returned to the UK," NCA deputy director of investigations, Miles Bonfield, said.