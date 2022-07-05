Fiddler's Ferry: Power station could be demolished under new plans
A landmark coal-fired power station could be demolished to pave the way for new developments including housing.
The Fiddler's Ferry site, near Warrington, Cheshire, closed down in March 2020 after 50 years in operation.
Peel Natural Resources and Energy (NRE) has now acquired the 820-acre site from energy firm SSE.
The firm said it proposed to build a "new sustainable community" on the land "to help boost jobs and skills and address local housing shortages".
Fiddler's Ferry power station was first opened in 1973 and, at its height, could supply enough electricity to power about two million homes.
But the power station was shut down by SSE in 2020 as part of the government's target to end coal-fired electricity generation by 2025.
Peel NRE is part of regeneration business Peel L&P, which is behind projects such as the Trafford Centre, MediaCity at Salford Quays and Liverpool Waters.
Under the plans, Peel NRE wants to demolish the energy facility and restore its ash lagoons "to make way for new developments for industrial use and the creation of a new sustainable community" including new parkland and wildlife.
The Fiddler's Ferry site was identified in the 2021 version of the Warrington Local Plan for the development of about 250-acres for employment use and a minimum of 1,760 new homes.
Kieran Tames, of Peel NRE, said: "As echoed in the draft local plan, employment, housing, parkland and wildlife areas are a key part of this.
"With decades of experience regenerating towns and cities across the UK, we are confident that we can bring forward proposals that build on the strengths of both areas and create new exciting communities with more jobs, better homes and facilities, and open space to help improve lives."
He added the firm wanted to "work with local people to develop exciting new plans".
The company plans to submit a "prior approval" request to Warrington Borough Council to agree the first stage of demolition shortly.