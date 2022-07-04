Arrowe Park Hospital: Bulldozers move in for A&E revamp
Demolition work has started as part of a £28m upgrade of Wirral's main hospital designed to "transform" urgent care in the area.
Bulldozing Arrowe Park Hospital is expected to take about five weeks, Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust said.
It is part of the first phase of the Urgent and Emergency Care Upgrade Programme at the hospital.
The trust said patient services would not be affected by the work.
Arrowe Park's former Urgent Treatment Centre is being demolished as part of the redevelopment of accident and emergency services.
Construction work is set to start in September and the new facility is scheduled to open in March 2024.
