Liverpool City Council apologises for energy rebate letters error
- Published
A council has apologised for a potential data breach after 10,000 letters relating to council tax energy rebates were issued incorrectly.
The £150 rebate is part of a £32m government scheme to help people with the rising cost of gas and electricity.
Liverpool City Council sent letters about how to claim the rebate to homes who do not pay by direct debit, but they were addressed to the wrong names.
The authority is now investigating and urged people to destroy the letters.
A council spokesman said the matter would be investigated "in accordance with our data breach protocols".
He assured residents that there was "no possibility that a person can claim the energy rebate inappropriately using the details contained in this letter because we undertake several identity and bank account checks before we make a payment".
A statement said: "We are very sorry that this has happened. We will work as fast as we can to ensure that the funds are deposited in resident's accounts as quickly as possible."
A new letter will be sent out from Friday with advice to destroy the original letter and a reminder on how to apply for the energy rebate online, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In May it was revealed an error saw the council's energy bill increase by £10m. In June a report revealed the council failed to renew service contracts to the cost of millions of pounds.
'Struggling families'
Earlier this week the city's assistant mayor hit back at claims by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove that "weak leadership" had led to commissioners being brought in to run parts of the council in March 2021.
Labour's Paul Brant said the situation did not reflect the current administration and the city's mayor had "acted promptly" to resolve any problems.
Liberal Democrat group deputy leader Cllr Andrew Makinson criticised the latest blunder, saying: "Not a week seems to go by without another story about Liverpool City Council incompetence."
"Residents will have had their time wasted, and worse, this latest cock-up will further delay struggling families from getting their £150 rebate," he said.
