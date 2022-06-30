Mike Amesbury MP resigns from shadow minister role
Labour's Mike Amesbury has resigned as shadow minister for local government, saying he wanted to concentrate on helping his constituents.
The MP for Weaver Vale in Cheshire announced his decision in a letter to Labour leader Keir Starmer.
He said his constituents increasingly needed his help and he "couldn't give the shadow role the energy it demands".
Soaring living costs had led to a "sustained increase" in people needing his help, he said.
The MP said one local food bank had reported a 27% spike in use since the start of the year.
"At both elections I promised that I would put my constituents first," he wrote.
"I believe that if I am to continue to do so, I am not able to give the role of shadow local government minister the energy it demands and deserves".
'Soaring costs'
Mr Amesbury was first appointed by Keir Starmer to serve in what is now the shadow levelling up, housing and communities team in April 2020, having previously served as shadow employment minister.
He worked as part of the shadow housing team before taking on his latest role last December.
His letter continued: "The combination of a decade of Tory austerity, the impact of the pandemic and now soaring living costs have all meant a sustained increase in the number of constituents needing my help.
"As inflation bites, I will stand shoulder to shoulder with all whose only ask is a fair deal for them and their families.
"I intend to provide this support and voice from the back benches."
Responding to the news in a tweet, Wigan MP and shadow levelling-up minister Lisa Nandy said "it's been an absolute pleasure to work with you" and "your constituents are lucky to have you".