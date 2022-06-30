Liverpool internet cafe attack: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 18-year-old who died after being attacked in a city centre internet cafe.
Michael Toohey was assaulted on London Road in Liverpool shortly before 18:00 BST on 16 April.
Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination confirmed he had died from multiple injuries.
The force said a 28-year-old man, from Liverpool, was arrested on Wednesday and was being questioned in custody.
Three other men, aged 19, 27 and 54, also from Liverpool, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Michael Williams, 24, of Carlake Grove, Liverpool, and Anthony Williams, 31, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton, have already been charged with Mr Toohey's murder.
Police said eight other people had been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation.
The suspects, aged between 14 and 33, have all been released on conditional bail.
