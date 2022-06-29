Liverpool's assistant mayor hits back after Michael Gove council attack
Claims that "weak leadership" led to commissioners being brought in to run parts of Liverpool City Council do not reflect the current administration, a Labour councillor has said.
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove spoke at a conference on Tuesday.
Paul Brant said Mr Gove's comments were unhelpful and "the city was moving on".
Mr Gove spoke ahead of a new report by commissioners overseeing three council departments and speculation further government intervention may follow.
Commissioners were sent to run some of Liverpool City Council in March 2021. More recently came the news that errors associated with contracts have cost millions of pounds.
Mr Gove told a Local Government Association conference in Harrogate that the council's failings were "wholly unacceptable".
'Political potshots'
But Mr Brant, assistant mayor with responsibility for finance, told BBC Radio Merseyside that the city's mayor Joanne Anderson, who took up her post after commissioners were brought in, had already "taken prompt action".
He said Ms Anderson had "identified where there have been problems" and has made changes to management structures and put senior managers in place wherever necessary.
"Ultimately, when problems have been brought to her she has identified them and she has acted promptly in order to make sure those problems are resolved," said Mr Brant.
Mr Gove's "political attack" was unhelpful, he said.
"We've set aside party political issues and have worked with the commissioners and will continue to do so.
"We have put the citizens of the city first and we won't respond to the political potshots that he is currently taking in the same way."