Liverpool teenager stabbed during Wavertree street brawl
A teenager has been stabbed in the leg during a brawl involving a group of men on a main road in Liverpool.
Merseyside Police said the 19-year-old man was wounded at about 16:45 BST on Smithdown Road in Wavertree.
A police spokesman said he suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the attack close to the junction with Lodge Lane.
Appealing for witnesses, Ch Insp Jim Wilde said: "We do believe that those involved are known to each other."
He added that police want to hear from anybody who might have CCTV or dashcam footage.
