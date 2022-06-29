Shakespeare North Playhouse: First glimpse of £38m replica theatre
- Published
A first glimpse inside a new replica Shakespearean theatre has been revealed ahead of its opening next month.
The 450-seater Shakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot, Merseyside, will be the sole 17th Century-style timber cockpit theatre outside London.
The £38m venue, which will sell tickets on a "pay what you decide" basis, will throw open its doors on 15 July.
Opening in 1593, the only purpose-built Elizabethan theatre outside London is thought to have been in Prescot.
Chief executive Melanie Lewis hopes the theatre will "inspire" people to access the arts.
"This space belongs to the people and it's time to welcome them in," she said.
"The entire building is a work of art in its own right, but what I am most excited about is how people will use it; how they will be welcomed and feel safe; how they will be.
"Most importantly, however, I am eager to see how people will explore their creativity here, be they seasoned performers, upcoming artists, or people exploring theatre for the first time."
The original theatre hosted performances by William Shakespeare and was made possible by the Earl of Derby, who lived at Knowsley Hall.
As no plans of the original theatre survived, the new venue is a replica of the Cockpit-in-Court, designed for Charles I by architect Inigo Jones at Whitehall Palace in 1629.
Knowsley Council said it was a "significant moment" for the borough.
Leader Graham Morgan said: "Delivering a world-class cultural venue for the people of Knowsley has been a long-held dream of the council and to see the Shakespeare North Playhouse almost ready to open its doors is a very special thing."
The project is funded by Knowsley Council, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, the Treasury via Arts Council England, the government's Covid-19 Cultural Recovery Fund, and private donations.
The venue is expected to attract more than 140,000 visitors a year to the region.