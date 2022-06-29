Bootle pupils and staff evacuated over suspected gas leak
Pupils and staff have been evacuated from a school in Merseyside following reports of a suspected gas leak.
Sefton Council said investigations were continuing after a smell of gas was reported around Bedford Primary School and Cambridge Road Nursery in Bootle.
The authority said the evacuation had been carried out as "a precautionary measure" and parents had been notified.
Nearby residents have been urged to keep their windows shut and avoid the area until the situation is resolved.
The council has confirmed that there have been "no reports of ill-health as a result of this incident".
