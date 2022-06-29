Liverpool MP condemns armed stop and search of two black men
An MP has condemned a police force's decision to carry out an armed stop and search of two black men in Liverpool.
Footage of officers stopping the men in Toxteth has emerged on social media, leading to criticism over whether it was "proportionate or necessary".
Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson said she believes "Merseyside Police is institutionally racist".
But the force said the search was "justified and appropriate" and in line with established procedures.
The footage shared shows armed officers pointing guns at the two men, who were stopped in the street on Monday.
Merseyside Police said it had received a report just after 21:15 BST of a man carrying a handgun at the junction of Princes Road and North Hill Street.
The force said the man tucked the gun into his waistband.
Two men were later spotted on nearby Mulgrave Street - one matched the physical and clothing description, the force said.
Handcuffs were used during the search due to the report that a man had been seen with a firearm, the force added.
Nothing was found on either of the men and no further action was taken.
Ms Johnson said it was "still an issue" that black people are disproportionately stopped by police in Liverpool and she would be pursuing her concerns with the force.
"I do believe that Merseyside Police is institutionally racist," she told BBC North West Tonight.
"It's not just about the one or two bad apples, it's about the culture of the organisation and the culture of the organisation has to change.
"I understand that [Merseyside Police] have a job to do, but it has to be proportionate."
'Mistaken identity'
Sharing the footage on Twitter, Granby Somali Women's Group said "two unarmed black boys [had been] traumatised by armed Merseyside Police stopping them with guns".
The charity group accused officers of "rough handling" the men and said such "aggressive behaviour" can "scar young black males".
"This is not a rare occurrence, as Merseyside Police are driving around stopping individuals like it's the Wild West in the L8 area," the charity's spokeswoman later added.
"Incidents like the one displayed in the video, scar young black males, which leads to a negative, hostile relationship with the police."
She said this "not only makes policing hard within the community but [breaks] the trust that should be placed in a public-serving body, which should serve the needs of everyone not just the few".
In a statement, Merseyside Police Supt Diane Pownall said while she understands the footage "can look quite intimidating", the safety of the public was the force's "paramount concern".
She said footage from police body-worn cameras had been viewed and "given the information received from the member of the public the stop search was justified and appropriate".
She added she had been in touch with local councillors and Ms Johnson, who have raised concerns about the armed stop and have invited them to a meeting.
