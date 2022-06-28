Helen McCourt: Mum hopes killer's death will lead to body find
A woman whose daughter was murdered has said she hopes the death of the killer will mean she will finally find out what happened to her remains.
Ian Simms, who died recently, was jailed in 1989 for Helen McCourt's murder, but never revealed where her body was and was released in 2020.
Marie McCourt, who campaigned for a parole law change, said she hoped he had told someone in jail where she was.
She added that hearing of Simms' death was "the best news I've had".
Mrs McCourt's 22-year-old daughter vanished on her way home from work in St Helens, Merseyside, in 1988 and pub landlord Simms was jailed for life a year later after being found guilty of murder as a result of overwhelming DNA evidence.
He always maintained his innocence and despite Mrs McCourt's appeals, he never said where or how he disposed of Helen's body.
Mrs McCourt's campaigning led to the Prisoners (Disclosure of Information About Victims) Act, which was known as Helen's Law, being enacted in 2021.
It makes it harder for killers and serious sex offenders who hold back information to receive parole, though it does permit release if they are no longer deemed a risk.
However, the Parole Board are now legally required to consider whether they have co-operated with inquiries as part of their assessment.
It has been reported that Simms, who was released with a prison tag after 31 years, had died in recent days, but no cause of death has been given.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mrs McCourt said she had lived in fear since his release.
"I was always under a big cloud, worrying that if they take the tag off, he may come back into the area," she said.
She said her family, who still search for Helen's body, hoped someone who was too scared to come forward when Simms was alive would now do so.
"I don't believe that Ian Simms ever kept his secret when he was in prison," she said.
"Maybe one of the inmates he told will talk.
"That's my hope now."
"You couldn't have given me a better present for my birthday next month, knowing that he is not going to hurt any other family like he has us," she said.