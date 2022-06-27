Liverpool Council: Neglected buildings to be transferred to local groups
- Published
Community groups in Liverpool are being offered the chance to save buildings and land from "being left to rot", the city's mayor said.
Liverpool Council plans to transfer ownership of assets it can no longer afford to maintain to local groups.
Council buildings or land may be leased at less than market rent in return for "social value" projects.
Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson said the policy "would right the wrong" of the city's neglected buildings.
"There are so many buildings or pieces of land in Liverpool that are simply being left to rot because the council does not have the finances to resurrect them," she said.
"At the same time the city's third sector is full of ideas on how they can be used to rejuvenate a community.
"This Community Asset Transfer policy is going to right that wrong."
'Grassroots revolution'
The council will work with Liverpool City Region Combined Authority to identify suitable voluntary and community organisations, social enterprises and other not-for-profit organisations for the scheme, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Applications will be assessed for strategic fit, deliverability, impact and affordability with potential funding available.
Ms Anderson said: "This is going to kick-start a grassroots revolution by giving the power to the people to realise their ambitions, hopes and dreams for a plot of land or a building and unlock its potential.
The policy is "literally going to change the face of a neighbourhood and improve the life opportunities of countless people right across the city for years to come - with social value right at the heart", she added.