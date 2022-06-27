Liverpool bus driver injured in city centre attack
A bus driver suffered "several injuries" when he was attacked by two men in Liverpool city centre, police have said.
Merseyside Police said the driver was attacked at St Johns Precinct on Elliot Street at about 17:35 BST on Sunday.
The force said the 64-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment.
Appealing for witnesses, a spokeswoman added that the men ran off towards Lime Street Station and were seen on CCTV heading towards Skelhorne Street.
