Taxi driver jailed for sexually assaulting 16-year-old passenger
A taxi driver who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old passenger has been jailed for three years.
Saikou Camara, 36, attacked the girl in his taxi in August 2019 in Liverpool.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) praised the "bravery" of the girl who told Camara she would ring the police as soon as she got out of his taxi.
Camara, of Dawn Walk, Liverpool, denied sexual assault but was convicted at Liverpool Crown Court and placed on the sex offenders' register for life.
He had stopped to let the girl use the toilet at a supermarket in the Allerton area of the city but then assaulted her as she got back in.
The CPS said the girl "repeatedly told Camara to stop".
He was arrested a few days later.
Senior Crown Prosecutor Sarah Egan said: "His victim entrusted him with her safety when she got into his taxi, but he abused that trust and sexually assaulted her, taking advantage of the vulnerable condition she was in at the time.
"He had no right to treat the victim as he did. He has shown no remorse for his actions."