Chester scheme sees vibrant murals painted on BT cabinets
- Published
A scheme aiming to bring a bit of extra colour to Chester has seen a series of BT cabinets transformed with vibrant murals.
The eight boxes, which house phone and broadband connections, have been decorated by artists living in and around the city.
A Chester Business Improvement District (BID) spokeswoman said the scheme has already seen eight others repainted.
She said the works echoed the artists' "love of their city and region".
The cabinets, which are dotted around the city centre, have been decorated with the theme of "Chester Designed By Nature," she added.
"Each artist has interpreted the theme in their own way, delivering an array of unique, colourful artworks to be enjoyed by passers-by."
She added that the creators of all 16 murals ranged from art school graduates to accomplished artists and "Chester household names like Julie Colclough, who owns a gallery on Watergate Street, and Nikki Pinder, who hid art around the city during Covid lockdowns to brighten people's days".
Business engagement manager Luka Morrell said Chester BID were "delighted with the popularity of the mini-murals".
"It is a small local initiative that has achieved an unexpected buzz within the city centre," he said.
He said it was "so important that we get the experience of Chester right for both resident and visitors".
"This means working hard to get the basics right, and then the icing on the cake is initiatives like Chester in Bloom and these mini-murals, which go a long way in elevating the city experience further."
