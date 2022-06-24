Man who tried to kidnap girls from Liverpool Home Bargains jailed
A man who made sexual comments to two young girls in a shop and then tried to kidnap them has been jailed.
Merseyside Police said Leslie Foster approached the children, who were under the age of 13, in Home Bargains in Liverpool's St Johns Shopping Centre on 25 September 2021.
The 71-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested in the shopping centre after the store's staff alerted police.
He was given nine years six months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court.
He initially denied any wrongdoing, but later pleaded guilty to two counts of causing and inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of attempted kidnap with intent to commit a sexual offence.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Rachel Roberts said by attempting to deny the charges, Foster "put his victims through the ordeal of a trial".
"We welcome that Foster will spend several years behind bars and can no longer cause fear and harm to children," she said.
She added that the girls and their parents deserved praise for "the bravery and strength they have shown throughout" and thanked the shop's staff for their swift actions.