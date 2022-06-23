Lexi McDavid: Tributes paid to 12-year-old girl fatally hit by van
Hundreds of people have attended an "emotional but beautiful" vigil for a 12-year-old girl who died when she was hit by a van as she got off a bus.
Lexi McDavid, from Huyton, was struck by a white Mercedes on Princess Drive in Liverpool on 7 June.
Lois McDavid said she would "always miss" her twin sister, who she gave the nickname of "little Jammy Dodger".
Anthony Goudie, who organised the vigil in Huyton Village, said it was "an amazing turnout to celebrate her life".
Some people wore bracelets with Lexi's name on and had their face painted with rainbows in her honour.
A minute's applause was held before her aunty Kim Murphy and Lois paid tribute to Lexi.
The vigil ended with her friends getting up on stage to sing her favourite song - Little Mix's Black Magic.
Mr Goudie said it "gave him goosebumps".
It was "emotional" but "a beautiful celebration of her life", he added.
All money raised from the vigil will go to Lexi's family, he added.