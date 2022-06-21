Prescot man charged with fraud over cladding safety forms
A man has been charged after an investigation into fraudulent cladding safety forms in Merseyside.
The man, of Knowsley Lane in Prescot, was charged with fraud by false representation relating to 88 forms in 2020, Merseyside Police said.
Known as ESW1 forms, they were introduced after the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 so cladding could be assessed for potential fire risks.
The 33-year-old man is due at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on 3 August.
"The forms require an appropriate professional to confirm the checks have been completed, but in November 2020 residents of high-rise apartment buildings reported a total of 88 forms had been signed off by a person who was not authorised to sign them," the force said.
"The reports, covering the period between June 23 and November 12 2020, were referred to Merseyside Police by the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau and affected residents in locations including South Wales and London.
"Without valid EWS1 forms, the residents were unable to evidence the limited risk to their properties, which affected their ability to get mortgages."
Police said correct checks had since been completed and authorised on the properties.
Five years after the Grenfell fire which killed 72 people the government banned the specific type of cladding which allowed the blaze to spread so rapidly.