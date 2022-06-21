Mersey tunnel to close over four days for maintenance work
The Queensway Mersey Tunnel will be closed for much of this week for essential maintenance work, Merseytravel said.
The tunnel connecting Liverpool city centre to Birkenhead will be shut to all traffic from 21:00 to 06:30 BST.
The Kingsway (Wallasey) Mersey Tunnel will remain open in both directions.
The closure of the Queensway Tunnel coincides with the roads being expected to be busier than usual due to the national rail strike.
While the network's staff are not involved in the national dispute, signalling workers who are employed by Network Rail are taking part in the industrial action.
Bus operator Arriva North West said all its services will use the Kingsway Tunnel until the maintenance work is finished.
