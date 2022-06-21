Liverpool charity overwhelmed by dogs due to cost of living
Dogs are being turned away from a rescue centre for the first time in its 30-year history due to "unprecedented" demand, a charity has said.
Kellie O'Shea, of Liverpool-based Carla Lane Animals in Need, said a "perfect storm" of lockdown purchases, cost-of-living increases, and "over-breeding" had led to it being "overwhelmed".
It has started a waiting list for those who want to give up their pet.
"We are completely full," she said. "It's the worst I've ever seen."
Ms O'Shea, who has worked as a volunteer consultant at the centre for more than 13 years, said it was "heart-breaking" but the charity "could not find homes quickly enough".
The charity, which also takes in other animals including cats and rabbits, has 40 places for dogs.
Ms O'Shea said what they were seeing was the "impact of people buying dogs without realising the commitment involved and just wanting rid as quickly as possible".
Some people have returned to the office after buying a pet in lockdown and underestimated the time and cost commitment, while others had not considered their dog's needs.
She said it was "just really sad all round".
A surge in "backyard breeders" has also been blamed.
Ms O'Shea said "unscrupulous people" had seen breeding as "an easy income stream" and not considered whether the dog breed was suited to the buyer's home.
She encouraged people who feel they are struggling with their pet to contact animal charities who would be "more than happy" to give help and support on keeping healthy dogs in loving homes.
"Sometimes just some basic, simple training is often all that's needed for people to be able to enjoy a lifetime companionship with their pet," she added.