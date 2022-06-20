Orford fire: Arson arrest after blaze breaks out at flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at a flat.
The blaze broke out at a property on Festival Avenue in Orford, Warrington, at 21.20 BST on Saturday.
Cheshire Police said the property had been unoccupied at the time, but it was believed the fire had been started deliberately.
A 33-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of the morning and remains in custody for questioning.
