Orford fire: Arson arrest after blaze breaks out at flat

Police officersGetty Images
Police have arrested a man after a fire on Festival Avenue in Orford on Saturday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at a flat.

The blaze broke out at a property on Festival Avenue in Orford, Warrington, at 21.20 BST on Saturday.

Cheshire Police said the property had been unoccupied at the time, but it was believed the fire had been started deliberately.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of the morning and remains in custody for questioning.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics