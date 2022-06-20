James Bulger public inquiry to be debated by MPs
A parliamentary debate on whether a public inquiry should be held into the 1993 murder of toddler James Bulger is due to take place later this year.
The two-year-old was tortured and killed by two 10-year-old boys after they abducted him from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside.
Jon Venables and Robert Thompson served eight years for the killing and were released on licence in 2001.
However, Venables was sent back to jail twice for having child abuse images.
James' mother Denise Fergus has been calling for an inquiry on the basis that "a number of issues have been swept under the carpet" including claims that Venables had been rehabilitated.
Her petition was signed by 213,000 people, which meant it could be considered for debate in Parliament.
However in February 2018, the government said it was "not necessary" to hold a public inquiry as Venables had been subject to "robust and effective monitoring.
But the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has now confirmed that MPs will hold a debate later this year on whether a public inquiry should be held.
It follows a meeting between Ms Fergus and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, in which she spoke about the impact of an upcoming hearing that will review Venables' parole bid.
Following the meeting, Mr Raab said Ms Fergus' experiences had "strengthened my resolve to reform the Parole Board".
A previous application for parole by Venables was denied in 2020 following his imprisonment in 2017, when he was jailed for having hundreds of child abuse images.
He received a previous sentence in 2010 after admitting downloading and distributing indecent images.