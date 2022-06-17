Wirral Council cuts: Golf courses and libraries spared
- Published
Golf courses, libraries and a leisure centre in Wirral have been given a stay of execution from permanent closure.
Wirral Council intended to shut Hoylake and Brackenwood golf courses, nine of its 24 libraries, and Woodchurch Leisure Centre as part of £20m cuts.
The authority is now moving ahead with proposals for local groups to take over the facilities as part of a community asset transfer scheme.
The pool at Europa Pools and two pitch-and-putt golf courses will still close.
Councillor Helen Cameron said it was "unfortunate" news about Kings Parade and Wallasey Beach golf courses.
At a meeting on Thursday, Wirral Council's tourism, communities, culture and leisure committee was told that one of golf's governing bodies, the Royal and Ancient (R&A,) had called for Hoylake to be saved.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service the R&A said the course was "a key part of The Open Golf Championship infrastructure and without it they cannot stage this global event".
Meanwhile Bebington Green Party member Judith Grier said retaining Brackenwood gave the council a "real opportunity... to make it a really great place for everyone".
The council's tennis provision will remain after the Lawn Tennis Association agreed to underwrite funding and work with the council to appoint an operator to manage the six indoor courts and three outdoor courts.
Libraries will be retained at Birkenhead Central, West Kirby, Wallasey Central, and Bebington Central, with a further four smaller locations in Eastham, Moreton, Upton, and Heswall.
Libraries earmarked for closure in Hoylake, Irby, Pensby, Prenton, Wallasey Village, Higher Bebington and Woodchurch will also move to the next stage of a community asset transfer.
The Woodchurch Leisure Centre in Birkenhead, which was also to shut down, will also move towards the next stage of transfer into community ownership.