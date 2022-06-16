Merseyrail to stop all services during national rail strikes
- Published
Merseyrail services will not run for three days when a national strike is taking place next week.
The network's staff are not involved in the national dispute, but signalling workers who are employed by Network Rail are planning industrial action.
Merseyrail Managing Director Andy Heath said the region's network was "unable to function" without signalling staff.
The RMT union is taking national action as part of a dispute over pay, conditions and job security.
Members of the union at Network Rail and 13 train firms will strike next week in the biggest walkout in three decades.
'Critical role'
Train services will not run on the Merseyrail network for 24 hours on Tuesday 21 June, Thursday 23 June, and Saturday 25 June.
No rail replacement buses will operate and Merseyrail asked passengers to allow extra time for journeys and to expect a knock-on effect and disruption on the days following the strikes.
Andy Heath, Managing Director at Merseyrail said it was "very disappointing" but the network was "unable to function without the support of Network Rail signalling and maintenance staff who play a critical role in the safe operation of our train services".
All annual and monthly season ticket holders will automatically receive the value of a day's travel for each date affected.