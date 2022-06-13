Vandals throw bricks and upturn Liverpool beehives
A beekeeper training centre is being forced to relocate after 15 years on the site following attacks on its bees.
Vandals have thrown bricks and upturned beehives on successive weekends at the honey bee apiary in Liverpool.
John Mooney from Liverpool and Merseyside Beekeepers Association said it was "very sad" to see damage to "vital" pollinators in "mindless attacks".
"We can't carry on like this," he added.
The first attack on the site in south Liverpool happened in early June but after repairs were made a repeat attack happened last weekend.
Mr Mooney said: "Its not just the physical damage of having bricks thrown at the hives.
"Its the actual damage to bees that is more important, the bees were strewn all over. Without a Queen the colony wont survive."
Mr Mooney added it was "depressing" as the insects were already at risk "due to increased pressure from reduced habitat and increased use of pesticides and herbicides."
He said any attack on a hive was "extremely dangerous" as it causes the bees to release a pheromone which encourages them to attack and sting, which could potentially cause an anaphylactic shock in some people.
Mr Mooney said he would like to educate those responsible and ask them to "put on a bee suit and learn about the crucial role of bees".
He said bees were "incredibly important to the food chain" as "up to two thirds of food produced is as a result of being pollinated by bees, and numbers are dropping".
Damage at the site, which has 15 beehives each containing up to 60,000 bees, is now being assessed by volunteers.
The association is looking for a new location in Merseyside.