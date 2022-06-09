Liverpool internet cafe attack: Second man charged with murder
A second man has been charged with murdering an 18-year-old who died after being attacked in an internet cafe.
Michael Toohey, 18, was assaulted on London Road in Liverpool city centre shortly before 18:00 BST on 16 April.
Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination confirmed he had died from multiple injuries.
Michael Williams, 24, of Carlake Grove, Liverpool, has been charged with his murder and is due before the city's magistrates later.
Anthony Williams, 31, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton, has already been charged with murder.
Police said eight other people had been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation into Mr Toohey's death.
The suspects, aged between 14 and 33, have all been released on conditional bail.
