Cheshire energy firm's gas testing appeal rejected
- Published
An appeal by an energy firm to conduct tests for gas in Cheshire has been dismissed by the government.
IGas's plans for Ellesmere Port near the M53 were rejected amid concerns of a negative impact on the environment.
The firm's plans to inject acid into a well were first rejected by councillors in 2018 and subject to a public inquiry in 2019.
MP Justin Madders who campaigned against the application said it was a "victory for people power".
IGas has been asked to comment by the BBC.
The company wanted to conduct so-called flow tests on underground rock formations to establish whether commercial hydrocarbon production could take place.
But campaigners said the environmental impacts could be similar to those of fracking.
The decision by Minister of State for Housing Stuart Andrew cited a conflict with national policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting renewable and low carbon energy.
'Not wanted'
Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Mr Madders - alongside Chester MP Chris Matheson and Weaver Vale's Mike Amesbury - campaigned against the proposals due to concerns about possible pollution, the impact on public health and earth tremors.
The three Labour MPs welcomed the decision.
Mr Madders said the practice was "not sustainable and not wanted here or anywhere else".
IGas told the public inquiry in 2019 its processes do not involve fracking and would not have environmental consequences.
It has six weeks to submit an application to the High Court to challenge the decision.
United Kingdom Onshore Oil and Gas, which represents the industry said the UK needed to look more to onshore oil and gas production "or we will continue to drift into dependence on foreign sources."
The group also criticised the length of time it had taken to reach the decision.
A spokeswoman also said the decision had "not taken into account material national and international developments since 2020".