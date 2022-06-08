Arson charge over Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral fire
A woman has been charged with arson following a fire at a cathedral.
The blaze damaged doors and the gallery at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral on Mount Pleasant in the early hours of 29 May.
A 35-year-old woman was charged with arson and possession of a controlled drug and remanded in custody, Merseyside Police said.
The blaze did not enter the main part of the cathedral but caused smoke damage inside the building.
There were no injuries in the fire.
