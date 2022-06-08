Liverpool girl, 12, dies after being hit by van
- Published
A 12-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a van as she got off a bus.
Lexi McDavid, from Huyton, was struck by a white Mercedes on Princess Drive, Liverpool, at about 15:30 BST on Tuesday.
She was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital but she died a short time later.
Merseyside Police said the van driver had remained at the scene and was assisting officers with their investigation.
Det Sgt Andy Roper said: "Our thoughts and condolences are very much with the family of Lexi, who has lost her life at a tragically young age, and they are receiving the support of specialist officers."
He urged anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on dashcam or other devices to come forward.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.