Merseyside officers who disarmed violent men up for bravery award
Four Merseyside Police officers who disarmed a pair of violent, armed men following a "ferocious struggle" have been nominated for bravery awards.
The two suspects, carrying guns and knives, were breaking into a flat in the early hours of 29 June 2021.
PC Charlotte Grisenthwaite and PC Rosie O'Sullivan struggled with the suspects before Sgt Thomas Jurgis and Sgt Nicola Hughes arrived to help them.
Both suspects were disarmed and arrested for aggravated burglary.
Numerous weapons were recovered from the scene.
After appearing in court, the two men were sentenced to 12 and 18 months' detention.
Merseyside Police Federation chairman Tony Fairclough said: "This is an outstanding example of teamwork, bravery, determination and professionalism by all the officers involved and exemplifies how our police officers put themselves in harm's way on a daily basis to protect the community of Merseyside.
"The fact that many lethal weapons were found at the scene highlights what a dangerous situation this was."
An off-duty Cheshire Police officer who stopped a woman from running into motorway traffic has also been nominated for a National Police Bravery Award.
The Police Federation said PC Stephanie Allinson went "above and beyond the call of duty" when she put her own life at risk to save the woman on the M53.
All five officers will attend the National Police Bravery Awards ceremony in London in July.