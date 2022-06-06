Man, 25, arrested after cyclist hit by car in Kirkby
- Published
A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a cyclist was seriously injured after being hit a car.
Merseyside Police said the cyclist, who is in his 20s, was struck by a black Ford Fiesta car on Aldford Road, Kirkby, at about 21:30 BST on 23 May.
The cyclist is still in hospital.
The arrested man, who is from the Kirkby area, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and has now been released under investigation, police said.
