Man jailed for robbery and assault wanted on prison recall
- Published
A man who was jailed for robbery and assault is wanted on recall to prison.
Michael Johnston, 40, has allegedly breached the conditions of his licence after being released from prison.
Detectives at Merseyside Police are asking for help to find Johnston after he was recalled to prison on 12 April.
He is described as white, 5ft 6in (1.68m) tall, of proportionate build with shaved dark brown hair, brown eyes and has links to Knowsley and Manchester.
