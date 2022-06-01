Wavertree death: Woman charged with murdering man
A woman has been charged with murdering a man, 57, who was found dead in a house.
Adrian Swift's body was discovered by police at a house in Bishopgate Street, Wavertree, Liverpool on 24 March last year, Merseyside Police said.
Cheryl O'Callaghan, 45, of Stanton Crescent, Kirkby, has been charged with his murder.
Mr Swift's family said he was "much loved" and he was a "talented musician" who would be "sadly missed".
Two others, Adam Oldland, 51, of Princes Road, Liverpool and Steven Hardaker, also 51 of Aigburth Drive, Liverpool, have been charged with assisting an offender.
The trio were remanded in custody and due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.
