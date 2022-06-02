Yusuf Sonko: Family of man shot in head 'desperate for answers'
The family of an 18-year-old man who was shot in the head have told police they are "desperate for answers" five years after his death.
Yusuf Sonko was shot in Toxteth, Liverpool, in June 2017 but detectives are yet to charge anyone with murder.
Eight men have been arrested and one man voluntarily attended for interview in connection with the incident.
Detectives said they were "convinced" people still held "vital information" about Mr Sonko's death.
He was discovered on Tagus Street in Lodge Lane on 2 June 2017 after being shot.
'Protection measures'
A post-mortem examination found he died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
A £20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for Mr Sonko's death remains in place.
Det Ch Insp Judith Blease from Merseyside Police urged people to "do the right thing" and help the family "still so desperate for answers".
She said "significant progress" had been made with the investigation but there were people "living in L8 and beyond who hold vital information".
Speaking directly to people who "may feel apprehensive" speaking to police, she said: "I want to reassure you that any information passed on to us is handled with care and sensitivity, and that we can put measures in place to protect those with the courage to speak."
Detectives said they hoped "with the passage of time some people may now feel more able to speak out".