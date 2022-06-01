Liverpool man charged with terror offences after home searched
A 19-year-old man from Liverpool has been charged with terrorism offences.
He was arrested on 2 December 2020 after counter-terrorism police searched his home in Stockbridge Street, Everton.
It followed an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North West, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
He has been charged with possessing a document likely to be useful to a terrorism, encouraging terrorism and possessing a prohibited image.
GMP said the man appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and was released on bail.
He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 10 June.
