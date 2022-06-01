New Brighton lifeboat volunteer gets gallantry award for sea rescue
- Published
A lifeboat volunteer who helped save the life of a man and a dog in dangerous conditions in Merseyside has been presented with a special award.
Michael Stannard, from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), received the bronze gallantry medal for his part in the rescue in New Brighton.
He said the honour presented by HRH Duke of Kent was a "proud day" for the team involved in the July 2020 rescue.
The helmsman said it was "tainted with sadness" as a woman died in the rescue.
Christine Robinson, 57, was trying to save her dog who had been swept into the water off Kings Parade, her family had said.
Her son Niall and the dog were rescued by the RNLI.
Three crew members Oz Ramsey, Emily Craven and Thomas McGinn who were also part of the rescue received a framed letter of appreciation.
Mr Stannard said: "It was a real privilege to go down to London and meet the president of the RNLI - HRH the Duke Kent - and represent New Brighton and the team involved that day."
The helmsman added he was "really proud... to bring a medal back to the crew" although it was also "tainted with sadness as we couldn't save everyone that day... and our deepest sympathies and condolences go to the family".
"It was a treacherous day; the conditions were very difficult but thankfully as a team we were able to recover one man and his dog," Mr Stannard said.
Peter Rooney, RNLI area lifesaving manager, said it was "an extremely demanding call carried out in very challenging conditions".
"The lifeboat was operating at the upper limits of its weather capabilities in very shallow waters and with extremely limited sea room so close to the sea wall."
Ian Thornton, RNLI New Brighton Lifeboat operations manager, added the team demonstrated an "abundance of courage whilst working in a dangerous environment".