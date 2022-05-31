Barry Callebaut factory in Wirral closes with 62 job losses
A chocolate factory which was once home to Cadbury has been closed with the loss of 62 jobs after its owners saw a "significant decrease" in customers.
Swiss manufacturer Barry Callebaut said it had made the decision to close its site in Moreton, Wirral, as it could no longer meet operational costs.
It future has been in doubt since the firm announced a consultation in April.
The company said it had not taken the decision lightly and thanked employees for their dedication and hard work.
The Swiss firm, which is one of the world's biggest chocolate suppliers, acquired the site from Burton's Biscuit Company in 2018.
The firm had struck a long-term deal to supply more than 12,000 tonnes of chocolate a year to Burton's, which is known for making Wagon Wheels, Jammie Dodgers and Maryland Cookies.
There were 45 permanent employees and 19 agency employees, who worked at the plant.
Two employees have been moved to the company's Chester site.
A Barry Callebaut spokesman said following a consultation process, "we have made the difficult decision to close the factory on 31 May".
"This is not a course of action that has been taken lightly and comes after exploring all alternatives to better balance production capacity and demand in the UK," he said.
"We would like to thank all our employees for their dedication and hard work over the years."