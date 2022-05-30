Arson probe after Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral fire
- Published
A fire at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral is being treated as arson.
The "malicious" blaze on Mount Pleasant started at 06:40 BST on Sunday and caused damage to doors and the gallery, Merseyside Police said.
The fire did not enter the main part of the cathedral and there are no reports of any injuries.
Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service are investigating the blaze which they said "could have been a lot worse".
Det Insp Neil Dillon said: "Thankfully the fire did not enter the main part of the cathedral itself but there is some smoke damage inside.
"There was nobody present inside the cathedral at the time and no reports of anyone being injured."
A spokesman for the cathedral thanked the emergency services for their "prompt response".
"We deeply regret the incident which occurred on the morning of Sunday... and are thankful that no-one was injured," he said.
"The schedule of services at the Metropolitan Cathedral has not been disrupted and continues as normal."
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact police.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk