Champions League: Thousands of Liverpool fans travel to Paris final
- Published
Thousands of Liverpool supporters have made the journey to Paris to watch the Champions League final.
About 60,000 Reds fans are expected in the French capital for the match, as the team aim to win European football's top prize for the seventh time.
Many fans have faced difficulties getting to the game, due to travel disruption and long queues at Dover.
Liverpool were officially allocated about 20,000 tickets for the 75,000-capacity Stade de France.
Among those to arrive in Paris earlier were about 50 fans who took up vlogger Simon Wilson's offer of a £1 coach travel ticket.
Mr Wilson, from Wrexham, said he set up the initiative because he thought travel fees were "pretty extortionate".
However, after setting off on Thursday and only arriving a few hours before the match, he admitted he "never thought" the trip would take as long as it did".
He said the original coach had to be replaced and the ferry at Dover had to be pushed back, which led to "some worried faces... but I always had faith, despite all the challenges we've had".
"I've never had so little sleep in all my life... but it was worth it," he said.
"Now we can soak up the atmosphere here before the game."
'Unbelievably chuffed'
Some were not so lucky, as more than 80 supporters who were due to fly to Paris from Liverpool John Lennon Airport had their flights cancelled on Friday by travel firm World Choice Sports (WCS).
A WCS spokesman said there had been "an issue with two aircraft which were cancelled by the airline at the last minute" and staff had worked "all day and most of the evening" to find seats for passengers on other carriers.
He added that some passengers without tickets for the final had chosen to take a refund instead.
However, Carmel Edwards, who had been due to fly out with her husband, said they were approached by a WCS representative, "who informed us that there would definitely be no flight for us and there was nothing they could do".
"They didn't try to assist us in any way and to be fair, under the circumstances, the response from fans was remarkable in terms of how controlled they remained," she added.
Mary-Louise Nelligan said her fiance Chris Sadler and his father had sold their match tickets to other fans after being told they would not get seats.
She said the passengers "were split into two groups" and were then told "which group was going and which group wasn't".
"They didn't even enquire who had tickets for the actual game and who didn't," she said.
Thousands have travelled to the French capital without tickets, with some saying they were keen to soak in the "carnival atmosphere".
Ian Finlay, who had planned to try and buy a ticket in Paris, said he had been left "unbelievably chuffed" when his family and friends surprised him with a ticket for the match on the ferry to Calais.
"I can't believe it, I've never managed to get to an European final before," he said.
James Richards, from Birkenhead, said he did not mind being ticketless because he was "not here for the stadium".
"It's just to be with fellow Reds," he said, adding: "It's going to be boss."
Free fan zones have been set up in Paris, with a venue dedicated for 44,000 Liverpool supporters at Cours de Vincennes, more than six miles (10km) away from the stadium.
At the scene in Paris
Jim Clarke, BBC North West Tonight
Outside the stadium, we have seen scores of Liverpool fans hunting down tickets.
Tickets touts have told us the going rate is £2,500 - most fans cannot afford that, but the touts are still getting good business.
The Cours de Vincennes fan park was expected to accommodate 44,000 people, 20,000 of whom have got tickets, but it is thought about 60,000 may gather, so big screens are being set up further down the area.
French media reports suggest this is the busiest tourism weekend in the capital for three years and about 95% of accommodation has been booked up, with the going rate for a 2-star room at £600 a night.
As you would expect, the atmosphere has been like a loud party, but there have been no reports of trouble or arrests.