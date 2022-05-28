Champions League: Liverpool fans' flight reprieve as thousands travel
- Published
Dozens of Liverpool fans have had an injury-time reprieve to join thousands in France for the Champions League final after their flight was cancelled.
World Choice Sports (WCS) said a flight from Liverpool to Paris at 04:00 BST was cut by its operator "at the last minute" on Friday.
The firm said it worked "all day and most of the evening" to find seats for about 80 fans on other carriers.
About 60,000 Liverpool fans are expected to be in Paris for the match.
A WCS spokesman said it had had "an issue with two aircraft which were cancelled by the airline at the last minute".
"We worked all day and most of the evening yesterday and managed to secure enough seats across two airlines to carry most of our passengers," he said.
He added that some passengers without tickets for the final had chosen to take a refund instead.
Carmel Edwards, who had been due to fly out with her husband, said they were approached by a WCS representative at Liverpool John Lennon, "who informed us that there would definitely be no flight for us and there was nothing they could do".
"They didn't try to assist us in any way and to be fair, under the circumstances, the response from fans was remarkable in terms of how controlled they remained," she added.
Those who did manage to travel will join thousands of others, who have battled travel disruption and long queues at the Port of Dover to get to the final.
Ian Finlay, who took a ferry to Calais as he travelled to Paris, said he had been left "unbelievably chuffed" when his family and friends surprised him with the gift of a much sought-after ticket for the match.
The lifelong fan, who had planned to try and buy a ticket in Paris, said: "I can't believe it, I've never managed to get to an European final before."
Liverpool were officially allocated about 20,000 tickets for the 75,000-capacity Stade de France, with Uefa's designation of 38 wheelchair user spaces prompting claims of discrimination from disabled fans.
Thousands of Liverpool fans have travelled to the French capital without tickets, with some saying they were keen to soak in the "carnival atmosphere".
James Richards, from Birkenhead, said he was "not here for the stadium".
"It's just to be with fellow Reds," he said, adding: "It's going to be boss."
Free fan zones have been set up in Paris, with a venue dedicated for 44,000 Liverpool supporters at Cours de Vincennes, more than six miles (10km) away from the stadium.
At the scene in Paris
Jim Clarke, BBC North West Tonight
Outside the stadium, we have seen scores of Liverpool fans hunting down tickets.
Tickets touts have told us the going rate is £2,500 - most fans cannot afford that, but the touts are still getting good business.
The Cours de Vincennes fan park was expected to accommodate 44,000 people, 20,000 of whom have got tickets, but it is thought about 60,000 may gather, so big screens are being set up further down the area.
French media reports suggest this is the busiest tourism weekend in the capital for three years and about 95% of accommodation has been booked up, with the going rate for a 2-star room at £600 a night.
As you would expect, the atmosphere has been like a loud party, but there have been no reports of trouble or arrests.