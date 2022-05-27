Doctor Who's TARDIS lands in Liverpool for science exhibition
Doctor Who's TARDIS has materialised in Liverpool for an exhibition exploring the science behind the popular TV show.
Daleks, Cybermen and Weeping Angels are among the creations taking up residence at the city's World Museum.
Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder is a "fantastic array of props, costumes and objects," Catherine Johnson from National Museums Liverpool said.
Narrators include The League of Gentlemen's Mark Gatiss and actress Zoe Wanamaker.
The exhibition, which runs until 30 October, allows visitors to try out the TARDIS Tech Room, learn about the science behind time travel and have a look at some of the programme's artefacts.
Ms Johnson said the exhibition spans the whole 60 years of Dr Who and it had been "really interesting watching people hone in on the things they remember from the show and being confronted by some of those monsters they used to hide behind the sofa from".
"A lot of the storylines from the show were based on real science so there are inspirations from the natural world, from cybernetics, from AI and from astrophysics and there is a real depth to the show that is underpinned by science," she said.
As well as viewing an original TARDIS console from the show and a case of sonic screwdrivers, visitors will be able to get inside a Dalek and transform their voices to sound like the extra-terrestrials.
To mark the opening, Liverpool artist Paul Curtis has created a 50ft (15m) wide mural showing icons from the series landing in Liverpool.
He said: "The mural contains some classic icons from over 60 years worth of TV, along with the fascinating scientific elements that underpin the exhibition."
The exhibition also includes a Liverpool Connections area where visitors can find out more about the Merseyside stars who have featured in the series - from John Bishop to Sir Ken Dodd - and learn about how The Beatles almost met the Daleks.