Wirral Council: Labour leader keeps control after talks
- Published
Labour councillor Janette Williamson remains as leader of Wirral Council despite her party being well short of a majority after the local elections.
Labour lost two seats to the Greens and one to the Conservatives earlier this month leaving the group with 26 of Wirral's 66 seats.
Following talks between the four main parties, Ms Williamson was backed unanimously to continue leading Wirral Council at the annual meeting.
She said it was a "huge honour".
Labour took 26 seats at the local elections, just two more than the Tories who gained a seat, and the Greens now have nine councillors after the party celebrated two gains.
Ms Williamson said: "It has been a difficult year for the council, but we are turning things around and I do believe we are making things better and we will continue to improve.
"It's a huge honour to take on this role again."
Labour councillor Jean Robinson was also made deputy leader of the council at the meeting at Wallasey Town Hall, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.