Cheshire house raided over fake Champions League tickets
- Published
Police investigating fake Champions League final tickets have raided a house in Cheshire.
Suspected fake tickets were seized at a home in Winsford, along with a computer and mobile phone, Merseyside Police said.
It followed reports of counterfeit tickets being sold for Saturday's final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.
A man, 37, will voluntarily attend for questioning on offences under the Fraud Act at a later date, the force added.
Detectives warned fans to always use "official, legitimate and authorised websites" to purchase tickets and "be aware of fake ticket websites run by scammers".
Ch Insp Andy Rankine said: "I know a lot of Liverpool fans are desperate to get their hands on final tickets but if you were not lucky enough to get one in the ballot then please don't be tempted by offers that sound too good to be true."