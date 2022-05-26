Boy, 14, stabbed after row with gang on bus in Liverpool
- Published
Three boys have been arrested after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed following a row on a bus in Liverpool.
Police were called to Campbell Square in the city centre after reports of a stabbing at 19:10 BST on Wednesday.
Merseyside Police said it is thought the boy was attacked after getting off the number 80 bus following an earlier argument with a group of boys.
Three boys aged 15, 15 and 17 from Anfield, Litherland and Crosby have been arrested.
The 15-year-old from Anfield has been arrested on suspicion of assault. The two other males were arrested on suspicion of affray.
The 14-year-old boy suffered a stab wound to his armpit but did not require hospital treatment, police said.
A knife believed to have been used in the attack has been recovered.
Det Insp Tony Roberts asked for any witnesses to contact police.