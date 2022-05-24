Liverpool fans may face bans over Champions League ticket sales
Liverpool have cancelled the tickets of 13 supporters who had put their seats for Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid for sale online.
The club has warned these fans could face further sanctions including a lifetime ban.
It follows an increase in the number of fans being defrauded by fake tickets.
The club said it would "not stand idly by and watch people try to sell tickets they have been fortunate enough to get access to via the ballot".
The move comes after a recent warning reminding supporters to buy tickets from official sellers only.
The club received an allocation of 19,618 tickets for the match at Stade de France in Paris this weekend.
In a statement, the club said it had called on social media companies to close more than 50 social media accounts and groups it believes are actively involved in selling, or offering to sell Champions League final tickets online.
"There has unfortunately been an increase in the number of fans being defrauded, online in particular, by fake match ticket offers," the spokesman added.
"If any supporter is offered a ticket online, they should report it to Liverpool Football Club and to Action Fraud."
