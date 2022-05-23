Driver deliberately targeted cyclist in Kirkby, police say
A cyclist has been seriously injured by a car whose driver "deliberately targeted" him, police have said.
Merseyside Police said the man, who is in his 20s, was struck by a black Ford Fiesta car on Aldford Road, Kirkby, at about 21:30 BST on Sunday.
The force said the cyclist was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Appealing for witnesses, Det Insp Barbara Hebden said the force was "working hard" to find the driver, who had fled the scene on foot.
She asked anyone who saw the car in the Aldford Road area to contact the force and urged any drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.
She said the cyclist had been left with "serious injuries", adding: "We believe he was deliberately targeted by the driver of the car and we are working hard to find the person responsible".