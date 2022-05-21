Lorry overturns in Liverpool and spills scrap metal
- Published
A lorry overturned at Liverpool's Rocket junction spilling its load of scrap metal over the road and pavements.
The scrap metal lorry crashed at 05:20 BST just by the M62 motorway which was closed between junctions 4 and 5 in both directions.
The driver escaped serious injury and was left with cuts and bruises.
Liverpool City Council said its workers were helping with "the clear up" with roads closed for several hours.
