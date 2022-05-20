Seven men arrested over Everton post-match disorder
Seven men have been arrested over disorder near Goodison Park after Everton's win against Crystal Palace.
A large group threw bricks and bottles at a police car on County Road in Liverpool at about 23:15 BST on Thursday, Merseyside Police said.
Two further police vehicles were damaged before the crowd was dispersed.
Nobody was seriously hurt but Ch Insp Jim Wilde said the "despicable behaviour" meant key vehicles will be off the road while they are repaired.
Five men were arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and one was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer in the execution of their duty, police said.
They were later de-arrested and will be dealt with at a later date.
A 26-year-old man from Bootle was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after two beer bottles were thrown towards officers.
He was taken to a police station in Merseyside and remains in custody.
Ch Insp Wilde said: "We know the vast majority of the community will be appalled to hear that damage was caused to emergency vehicles, while our officers were working to maintain order and keep others safe.
"Two key vehicles were forced to be taken off the road as a result of this despicable behaviour and will now need to be repaired."
Their removal from service had a "clear impact" on officers' ability to attend emergencies, he said.
He urged any witnesses to disorder around County Road to come forward.
At the match, Everton came from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with an Everton supporter during a pitch invasion as fans ran on to the pitch at full-time.